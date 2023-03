Hauptmarkt is dominated by the picturesque Rathaus, with its colourful Renaissance facade and 35m-tall tower. It started out as a storage house in 1567, later served as ducal pad of Ernst I while Schloss Friedenstein was under construction, and only became a town hall in 1665. The 14th-century Wasserkunst (cascading fountain) originally supplied the city with water, but is now purely decorative.