The northernmost of the 'Three Like' castles that gave their name to the Drei Gleichen municipality southeast of Gotha, this 11th-century ruin used to be the seat of the Counts of Reinhausen. Walk 30 minutes uphill from the car park to explore the remaining outer wall, keep, gatehouse and Romanesque residential buildings. Burg Gleichen is linked to the other two Drei Gleichen castles (Mühlburg and Veste Wachsenburg) by the 12km Burgenroute walking circuit.