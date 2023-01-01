Now housing a hotel and restaurant, this well-preserved hilltop castle was originally built as a bastion against Magyar incursions in the 10th century, then extensively reconstructed in the 17th and 19th centuries. Request ahead to climb the Hohenlohe tower for stunning views of the surrounding Thuringian basin. Veste Wachsenburg is linked to the other two Drei Gleichen castles (Burg Gleichen and Mühlburg) by the 12km Burgenroute walking circuit.