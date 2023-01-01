Herzogliches Museum

The handsome neo-Renaissance building to the south of the Schloss Friedenstein now houses many of the artistic and historical treasures amassed by the Dukes of Saxe-Gotha over the centuries. You'll find scant competition for a good view of priceless works by Old Masters including Rubens, Van Goyen and Cranach the Elder, while the anonymously painted Gothaer Liebespaar ('Gotha lovers', 1480) is a luminous treasure that shouldn't be missed. The outstanding sculpture collection includes works by Houdon and de Vries.

Also not to be missed is Conrad Meit's Adam und Eva, a charming early-Renaissance boxwood sculpture of the original God couple. Plus, there are Egyptian, Chinese and Japanese antiquities and fine collections of Meissen porcelain and Italian Maiolica for ceramic fans. Entry is included with the Friedenstein-Karte, the combined ticket for the museums within the adjacent Schloss.