Comprising two 15th-century houses knocked together in the early 17th century, this is Johann Sebastian Bach's actual birthplace, and an international site of pilgrimage for music lovers. Founded in 1907 and still one of Germany’s best biographical museums, the Bachhaus traces his professional and private life through exhibits with bilingual panelling, culminating in the modern annexe, where you can hover in bubble chairs listening to his sublime compositions. Admission includes a 20-minute concert on baroque keyboards, played on the hour.

Outside the Bachhaus is a monumental 19th-century statue of the man himself, sponsored by – among others – Schumann and Liszt.