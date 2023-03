The Gothic Divi-Blasii-Kirche was built by the Teutonic Knights in the 13th and 14th centuries based on the style of French Gothic cathedrals. It reputedly influenced the designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, who hailed from these parts. It was here that in 1707–08 Johann Sebastian Bach worked as an organist; the current organ, built in 1959, reproduces his personal specifications. Contact the Tourist Office for tours and recitals.