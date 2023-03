Housed in the 1936 Automobilwerk Eisenach (AWE) factory, this museum celebrates a history of auto-manufacture dating to 1896, when the first 'Wartburg' (based on the French Decauville) was produced. There are plenty of gems for rare-car enthusiasts, including an 1899 Wartburg Dixi, a 1936 BMW 328 sports model and other vintage vehicles and memorabilia, much from the GDR era.