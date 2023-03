This picturesque cluster of 134 gabled red-brick houses was built around 1730 for Dutch workers invited to Potsdam by Friedrich Wilhelm I. The entire district has been done up beautifully and brims with galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants; Mittelstrasse is especially scenic. Further up Friedrich-Ebert-Strasse is the Nauener Tor (Nauen Gate, 1755), a fanciful city gate.