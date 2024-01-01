St Nikolai-Kirche

In Potsdam's historic centre, around the Alter Markt (old market), the great patina-green dome of Karl Friedrich Schinkel’s neoclassical Nikolaikirche (1850) is complemented by a 16m-high obelisk festooned with imagery of famous local architects, including Schinkel.

Nearby Potsdam attractions

1. Alter Markt

0.03 MILES

Halfway between the Hauptbahnhof and the Altstadt, the Alter Markt is the site where Potsdam's settlement began. Under Frederick the Great, it evolved…

2. Museum Barberini

0.07 MILES

The original Barberini Palace was a baroque Roman palazzo commissioned by Frederick the Great and bombed to bits in World War II. Since January 2017, a…

3. Filmmuseum Potsdam

0.12 MILES

The permanent exhibit of this venerable yet completely updated film museum presents an engaging romp through the history of the UFA (one of the world's…

4. Potsdamer Stadtschloss

0.12 MILES

One of Potsdam's newest landmarks is this replica of the 18th-century Prussian City Palace that was partly destroyed in WWII and completely removed by…

5. Holländisches Viertel

0.47 MILES

This picturesque cluster of 134 gabled red-brick houses was built around 1730 for Dutch workers invited to Potsdam by Friedrich Wilhelm I. The entire…

6. Brandenburger Tor

0.6 MILES

The baroque Brandenburger Tor on Luisenplatz is the gateway to Potsdam's old town and was commissioned by Frederick the Great. A symbol of victory, it was…

7. Bildergalerie

1 MILES

The Picture Gallery shelters Frederick the Great's prized collection of Old Masters, including such pearls as Caravaggio's Doubting Thomas, Anthony van…

8. Alexandrowka

1.02 MILES

One of Potsdam's most unusual neighbourhoods, Alexandrowka is a Russian colony that was a gift from Friedrich Wilhelm III to his close friend Tsar…