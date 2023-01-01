Museum Barberini

The original Barberini Palace was a baroque Roman palazzo commissioned by Frederick the Great and bombed to bits in World War II. Since January 2017, a majestic replica has added a new jewel to Potsdam's already bursting cultural landscape. It houses a private art museum, funded by German software impresario Hasso Plattner, and mounts three high-calibre exhibits per year with an artistic arc that spans East German works, Old Masters and modern greats such as Gerhard Richter.