The baroque Brandenburger Tor on Luisenplatz is the gateway to Potsdam's old town and was commissioned by Frederick the Great. A symbol of victory, it was modelled on the Arch of Constantine in Rome and has two distinct sides, showing off the styles of its architects, Carl von Gontard and his student Georg Christian Unger.

From here the pedestrianised Brandenburger Strasse runs east to the Sts Peter und Paul Kirche, dating from 1868. Just to the southeast on Charlottenstrasse, and once the seat of Potsdam's French Huguenots, is the Französische Kirche (French Church, 1753).