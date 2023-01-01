Filmmuseum Potsdam

Potsdam

The permanent exhibit of this venerable yet completely updated film museum presents an engaging romp through the history of the UFA (one of the world's oldest film studios), its GDR-era successor DEFA and its contemporary incarnation as the Studio Babelsberg. Temporary exhibits zero in on specific themes, people and periods, while the cinema (tickets €6, concession €5) shows international art house fare, retrospectives, children's films and silent movies accompanied by an organ.

