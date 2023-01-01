As the name suggests, the early-neoclassical Marmorpalais is a symphony in colourful marble on floors, walls, ceilings and fireplaces. The palace was built in 1792 as a summer retreat for Friedrich Wilhelm II by Carl von Gontard and overlooks the Heiliger See. The most fanciful rooms are the Konzertsaal (concert hall), designed to resemble an antique temple, and the Turkish-tent-style Orientalisches Kabinett (Oriental Cabinet) upstairs.

Combination tickets with nearby Schloss Cecilienhof cost €10 (concession €7).