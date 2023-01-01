Schloss Cecilienhof

This English-style country palace, completed in 1917 for Crown Prince Wilhelm and his wife Cecilie, was the last residence built by the Hohenzollern clan. Their private quarters can be seen on a tour, but the site is mostly famous for hosting the 1945 Potsdam Conference where Stalin, Truman and Churchill (and later his successor Clement Attlee) hammered out Germany’s post-war fate and incidentally laid the foundation for the Cold War.

A combination ticket with the nearby Marble Palace is €10 (concession €7).