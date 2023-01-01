Filmpark Babelsberg

Attached to the actual Babelsberg film studios, this movie-themed amusement park presents stunt shows, animal shows, outdoor movie sets, a 4D cinema and a 3D video arcade. You'll also get to go behind the scenes, visiting outdoor sets and meeting make-up artists, set builders and other craftspeople who make the magic happen. It's well worth renting the audioguide (€5) to demystify the movie-making process, lift the lid on the studio's illustrious history and pick up gossip on stars.

To get here, head to Potsdam Hauptbahnhof or the Babelsberg S-Bahn station, then take bus 601 or 690 to the Filmpark stop.