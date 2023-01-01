Dokumentationsstätte Regierungsbunker

During the Cold War, there was no vast top-secret bunker complex bored into the Ahr Valley hillside – at least not officially. Now, however, you can see the truth at the museum set up along a 200m section of the nuclear-proof former ‘Emergency Seat of the Constitutional Organs of the Federal Republic of Germany’. Tours last 90 minutes; bring a jacket – it's chilly inside.

There's a real Dr Strangelove quality to what comforts the bureaucrats thought would be good to have at hand as the world ended.