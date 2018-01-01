5-day Georgia Tour from Kutaisi

Day 1: Kutaisi – Bagrati – Gelati – Motsameta – Kutaisi Arrive at Kutaisi International Airport. Meet your guide and drive to Kutaisi. Check-in to the hotel. After breakfast start sightseeing in the second biggest city of Georgia – Kutaisi, which according to the legend was the ultimate destination of the Jason and Argonauts searching for the Golden Fleece. Visit Bagrati Cathedral, one of the best samples of medieval architecture towering over Kutaisi and visible from almost any point in the city. Next stop is Gelati Academy built by King David the Builder in the 12th century. Gelati was the center of spiritual and scientific life of the Middle Ages, the tomb of Georgian kings and the cult place for pilgrims. It is under UNESCO protection as an object of cultural and historical legacy. Continue to Motsameta monastery to enjoy fantastic views over the Rioni river gorge. Drive back to Kutaisi to overnight at the hotel. Day 2: Kutaisi – Prometheus Cave – Mestia In the morning, drive to Prometheus cave where you will walk in 1.5 km long tunnel to enjoy breath-taking views of stalactites, stalagmites, petrified waterfalls, underground rivers and lakes along the cave. Underground light system filled with LED lights of all rainbow colours marvellously highlights natural beauty of Prometheus cave. In the afternoon, head to mysterious Svaneti passing by Inguri gorge. This region is a birthplace of the svans, a unique ethnic group, who distinguish with their amazing old culture and traditions. Svaneti is also famous with its original and authentic architecture and is dubbed “the land of thousand towers”. Those towers used to play an important economic and defensive role in the history of Svaneti. There are still dozens of the towers – Middle Ages stone houses with fire watchtowers; and churches. In the evening visit Mestia Ethnographic Museum, original svan house “machubi” and “koshki” tower. Overnight at the hotel. Day 3: Mestia – Ushguli – Mestia After the hotel breakfast drive to Ushguli village, the highest standing settlement in Europe (2200 m). Ushguli architectural complex is a valuable architectural and historical monument listed in the World heritage of UNESCO for its exclusiveness. There are about 70 families living in Ushguli. Spend time in Ushguli strolling old narrow streets. Visit Lamaria Church complex with impressive 12th century wall frescoes. Locals believe that Queen Tamar was buried under this church. Enjoy picturesque view of the Mount Shkhara. Return to Mestia. Overnight at the hotel. Day 4: Mestia – Zugdidi – Kutaisi Drive back to Kutaisi after breakfast. On the way, stop at Zugdidi, the regional centre of two united historical areas of Georgia – Samegrelo and Svaneti. Visit Dadiani Palaces History and Architectural Museum, one of the most important palaces in Caucasus. Continue driving to Kutaisi. Overnight at the hotel. Day 5: Kutaisi Check-out from the hotel till noon. T