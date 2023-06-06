Kutaisi

Overview

Once the capital of several historical kingdoms within Georgia, Kutaisi is today something of a charming backwater. Now the country's third city – Batumi eclipsed it as second city in 2014 – most people know Kutaisi for its airport, which has become Georgia's main hub for low-cost airlines. But it would be a mistake to skip this lovely town, which makes a great base for exploring the region of Imereti and has a smattering of worthwhile sights and restaurants to enjoy itself.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bagrati Cathedral

    Bagrati Cathedral

    Kutaisi

    Kutaisi's cathedral was built in 1003 by Bagrat III, with a tall drum and pointed dome resting on four freestanding pillars. In 1692 a Turkish explosion…

  • Palace-citadel

    Palace-citadel

    Kutaisi

    The ruined palace-citadel immediately east of the Bagrati Cathedral dates back to the 6th century. It was ruined in 1769 by bombardment from the forces of…

  • Kutaisi Historical Museum

    Kutaisi Historical Museum

    Kutaisi

    The history museum has superb collections from all around western Georgia, but a guided tour is a good idea as labelling is poor. The highlight is the…

  • Market

    Market

    Kutaisi

    Kutaisi's indoor produce market is one of the largest, liveliest and most colourful in Georgia, full of cheese, walnuts, spices, herbs, fruit, vegetables,…

  • Colchis Fountain

    Colchis Fountain

    Kutaisi

    The central square, Tsentraluri moedani, focuses on the large ornamental Colchis Fountain, adorned with large-scale copies of the famous gold jewellery…

  • Opera House

    Opera House

    Kutaisi

    Kutaisi's opera house has been renovated with lines of classical statues, inspired by its famous Vienna counterpart, adorning it.

