Overview

Once the capital of several historical kingdoms within Georgia, Kutaisi is today something of a charming backwater. Now the country's third city – Batumi eclipsed it as second city in 2014 – most people know Kutaisi for its airport, which has become Georgia's main hub for low-cost airlines. But it would be a mistake to skip this lovely town, which makes a great base for exploring the region of Imereti and has a smattering of worthwhile sights and restaurants to enjoy itself.