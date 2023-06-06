Shop
Once the capital of several historical kingdoms within Georgia, Kutaisi is today something of a charming backwater. Now the country's third city – Batumi eclipsed it as second city in 2014 – most people know Kutaisi for its airport, which has become Georgia's main hub for low-cost airlines. But it would be a mistake to skip this lovely town, which makes a great base for exploring the region of Imereti and has a smattering of worthwhile sights and restaurants to enjoy itself.
Kutaisi's cathedral was built in 1003 by Bagrat III, with a tall drum and pointed dome resting on four freestanding pillars. In 1692 a Turkish explosion…
The ruined palace-citadel immediately east of the Bagrati Cathedral dates back to the 6th century. It was ruined in 1769 by bombardment from the forces of…
The history museum has superb collections from all around western Georgia, but a guided tour is a good idea as labelling is poor. The highlight is the…
Kutaisi's indoor produce market is one of the largest, liveliest and most colourful in Georgia, full of cheese, walnuts, spices, herbs, fruit, vegetables,…
The central square, Tsentraluri moedani, focuses on the large ornamental Colchis Fountain, adorned with large-scale copies of the famous gold jewellery…
Kutaisi's opera house has been renovated with lines of classical statues, inspired by its famous Vienna counterpart, adorning it.
Kutaisi's handsome drama theatre overlooks the picturesque central square.
