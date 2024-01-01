Opera House

Kutaisi

Kutaisi's opera house has been renovated with lines of classical statues, inspired by its famous Vienna counterpart, adorning it.

  • Sunbeams in ornate church window

    Gelati Monastery

    3.74 MILES

    This Unesco World Heritage–listed monastery complex, on a wooded hillside 8km northeast of Kutaisi, is an outstanding example of Golden Age architecture…

  • Bagrati Cathedral

    Bagrati Cathedral

    0.46 MILES

    Kutaisi's cathedral was built in 1003 by Bagrat III, with a tall drum and pointed dome resting on four freestanding pillars. In 1692 a Turkish explosion…

  • Okatse Canyon

    Okatse Canyon

    15.09 MILES

    An exciting 700m-long walkway projects from the edge of this 100m-deep canyon and culminates in a viewing platform that hangs right out over the middle…

  • Nokalakevi Fortress

    Nokalakevi Fortress

    26.71 MILES

    Nokalakevi is an ancient Colchian fortress built on the banks of the Tekhuri River. It's been mooted as one of the (many) places to have housed the Golden…

  • Martvili Canyon

    Martvili Canyon

    21 MILES

    The attractive Martvili Canyon has been comprehensively adapted to the needs of tourists and now contains multiple walkways and bridges giving lovely…

  • Kinchkha Waterfall

    Kinchkha Waterfall

    17.32 MILES

    This impressive waterfall cascades 88m down the side of a huge limestone cliff, runs through a narrow gorge and then crashes down again to a pool below…

  • Kutaisi Historical Museum

    Kutaisi Historical Museum

    0.16 MILES

    The history museum has superb collections from all around western Georgia, but a guided tour is a good idea as labelling is poor. The highlight is the…

  • Vani

    Vani

    16.44 MILES

    You'll need to use your imagination to get much out of this ancient city site, which was one of the main centres of Colchis, flourishing from the 8th to…

1. Market

0.1 MILES

Kutaisi's indoor produce market is one of the largest, liveliest and most colourful in Georgia, full of cheese, walnuts, spices, herbs, fruit, vegetables,…

2. Colchis Fountain

0.15 MILES

The central square, Tsentraluri moedani, focuses on the large ornamental Colchis Fountain, adorned with large-scale copies of the famous gold jewellery…

6. Palace-citadel

0.47 MILES

The ruined palace-citadel immediately east of the Bagrati Cathedral dates back to the 6th century. It was ruined in 1769 by bombardment from the forces of…

7. Motsameta Monastery

3 MILES

Little Motsameta sits on a spectacular clifftop promontory above a bend of the Tskhaltsitela River, 5km from Kutaisi, 1.8km off the Gelati road. The river…

8. Sataplia Nature Reserve

3.23 MILES

The star features of the 3.3-sq-km reserve, 9km northwest of Kutaisi, are a couple of dozen 120-million-year-old, fossilised dinosaur footprints (well…