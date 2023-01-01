This 1.4km-long cave at Kumistavi, 20km northwest of Kutaisi, is a succession of six large chambers followed by a 400m-long underground lake. Sections are truly impressive, and the guided visits along a well-made concrete path are enhanced by discreet coloured lighting and a little background classical music. Children under six years are not allowed in the cave.

Marshrutka 30 runs from the west end of Kutaisi’s Tsiteli Khidi (Red Bridge) to the spa town of Tskaltubo (1 GEL, 30 minutes), where marshrutka 42 continues 8km to Prometheus Cave (1.50 GEL, 20 minutes) every hour or two.