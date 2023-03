This impressive waterfall cascades 88m down the side of a huge limestone cliff, runs through a narrow gorge and then crashes down again to a pool below and on into the Okatse River. It's a gorgeous spot, made totally accessible by the construction of a metal walkway through the gorge allowing for stellar views of the site, even if it rather detracts from the natural wonder itself. It's usually combined with a visit to the Okatse Canyon.