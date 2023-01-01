Okatse Canyon

An exciting 700m-long walkway projects from the edge of this 100m-deep canyon and culminates in a viewing platform that hangs right out over the middle. It's a 2.5km hike from the visitors centre near Zeda Gordi village, 42km northwest of Kutaisi. A jeep back to the visitors centre afterwards costs 15 GEL for five or six people.

Many people add on a visit to the nearby Kinchkha waterfall – a 7km jeep drive from the visitors centre (round-trip 30 GEL per jeep) then a 2km (each way) walk. A round-trip taxi from Kutaisi costs around 60 GEL, and only a little more if combined with nearby Martvili.