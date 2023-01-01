The attractive Martvili Canyon has been comprehensively adapted to the needs of tourists and now contains multiple walkways and bridges giving lovely views, although between the crowds and the built environment, it feels far from natural. Rides up the Abasha River through the 40m- to 70m-deep canyon itself are pretty, though not an overwhelmingly exciting ride: the price per small inflatable boat (five or six passengers) is 15 GEL to go 350m up the canyon and back, or 30 GEL for 700m.