2 days-1 night tour to Georgia from Yerevan

Your tour starts at 8:30am with a pickup from your central hotel or a central meeting point in Yerevan. The road from Yerevan to Tbilisi takes around 5-6 hours including short stop on the road and on the border. After arrival to Tbilisi have a lunch break in the national restaurant (included in the price) Then discover multi-faceted history of the city. The tour starts with narrow streets, preserved from the early medieval region of Narikala and ends with specious Rustaveli Avenue. The modern shape of Tbilisi is a bright mixture of majestic cathedrals and ancient ruined castles, old neighborhoods and picturesque courtyards with openwork balconies, soviet buildings and ultramodern business centers, the contrast of which can be better seen from bird’s-eye view by taking a cable car. Next stop is the first capital city of the Christian Georgia - Mtskheta which is a mix-point of Kura and Aragvi rivers. This ancient city is currently on the list of UNESCO's monuments. Next on the rout is Jvari. As a part of Mtskheta city, Jvari monastery is as well included in the list of UNESCO's monuments (Holy Cross). It was built in the first half of the 7th century in the place, where the preacher of Christianity saint virgin Nune (Nino) erected a cross. After return to Tbilisi enjoy a tasty evening in the local restaurant and spend a night in one of the offered hotels. On Sunday morning after the breakfast receive a pick up from your hotel to lead to Borjomi resort city situated in a homonymous gorge, formed on the banks of Kura river. The low-mountainous resort (810-850m) is from four sides surrounded by mountain ranges, covered by broad leaf and coniferous forests. The mineral water, which is the most popular in Georgia, is useful for the treatment of respiratory, cardiovascular, nervous, as well as gastric diseases. One of the city's sights of interest is Borjomi Park, where there are located Romanovs' Palace, Mirza Reza Khan's house; also taking the ropeway, functioning in the park, one can fully enjoy the beauty of Borjomi. Enjoy your lunch at the restaurant and continue the trip to Rabati castle located in Akhaltsikhe city and being a perfect example of medieval eastern fortress-building, was built in the end of 16th century. Thanks to this fortress, the local city of Lomsa was renamed into "New fortress" (Akhaltsikhe - in Georgian). The last sightseeing on the rout is cave monastic complex of Vardzia which is the classical example of Caucasian rocky settlements, it was constructed in 1156-1205. The complex stretches 900m along the cliff and has up to 600 habitable cells, chapels, baths, libraries. The stalls, reaching up to 8 floors, are connected by secret passages. Conclude the tour with a drop-off back at the central meeting point in Yerevan.