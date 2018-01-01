Welcome to Borjomi
The town, which was considerably smartened up a few years ago, is popular with Georgian holidaymakers and people visiting Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park. It's also a good jumping-off point for Vardzia.
The main street, Rustaveli, runs along the northern bank of the Mtkvari. Just before you reach the heart of town (from the Tbilisi direction), a white suspension bridge crosses the river to the southern half of town, where Borjomi Park train station and the mineral water park are found. Rustaveli becomes Meskheti 300m west of the bridge, with the bus station another 300m along, and the national park visitors centre a further 1km.
Full Day Tour in Borjomi Vardzia Rabat Castel
Departure from Tbilisi at 10:00am from your hotel at the direction of Borjomi (160km). Borjomi is a resort town where is national park and worldwide famous mineral water "Borjomi". Here you can taste Borjomi mineral water strait from the springs. After visiting borjomi we will visit Vardzia. Vardzia was built in rock by King George III in 1156-1184. Here, not far from the border with Turkey, see all the splendour of this tiered cave city where there are hundreds of dwellings, transitions, ladders, churches, library, dining, warehouses, workshops, and where urban residents had running water and entertainments. 50.000 persons were able to live in this cave city. Next stop will be impressive Rabat castle in Akhaltsikhe. The fortress is called the symbol of tolerance it has in its complex a church, mosque, minaret and synagogue. The city is first mentioned in the chronicles in the 12th century. After excursion the driver/guide will drop you off at your place of stay in Tbilisi.
2-Day Private Winter Tour to Bakuriani from Tbilisi
During the tour, you will see the amazing Eiffel’s bridge in Georgia and you will take an unforgettable trip by a tiny “Kukushka” train. The famous Kukushka train on Borjomi-Kharagauli railway has been given intangible cultural heritage status. This was announced by Nikoloz Antadze, the head of National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia. The well-known train was renovated last year, yet it has still preserved its original appearance.The train consists of four carriages, each of them can carry up to 23 passengers. Borjomi-Kharagauli railway is the sole narrow railway in Georgia that connects Borjomi and Bakuriani. The railway was opened in 1902. Before 1967 steam-engine used to move through the railway but then it was substituted by an electric train, known under its nickname Kukushka (Cuckoo in Russian). It is noteworthy that the famous Kukushka passes through an old bridge constructed by a well-known French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel. The bridge was set up by the order of the Romanovs, the Russian royal family when Georgia was part of the Russian Empire. The construction was brought to Georgia in pieces and later installed on the river Tsemistskali in 1902. The popular “Kukushka” is still a favorite of tourists and locals alike. Day 1 Tbilisi-Borjomi-Bakuriani 6am- 8:30am Drive from Tbilisi to Borjomi by car 8:30am -10:30am free time in Borjomi Park for walking, taste the famous Borjomi mineral water and take amazing photos 10:55am -1:20pm Travel from Borjomi to Bakuriani by a tiny, "kukushka’’ train 1:20pm-2pm - transfer from Bakuriani railway station to hotel located in Bakuriani 2pm - check in hotel in Bakuriani 2pm - to the evening - free time for skying, horse riding or another activity Day 2 8am - 1pm - Free time 1pm -1:30am - Transfer from your hotel to Bakuriani railway station 2:15 pm - 4:35pm - Travel from Bakuriani to Borjomi by a tiny, "kukushka’’ train. 4:35pm - 7pm - Drive from Borjomi to Tbilisi by car
Mtskheta-Uplistikhe-Gori-Borjomi Day Tour
Tour starts at 9.00 am from Tbilisi or any other city of Georgia. After one hour to drive we reach city Gori, where you can visit Gori fortress or Stalin home museum. After visiting Gori we head to Uplistikhe. We shall be in Uphlistikhe in 20 minutes. Visiting of Uplistikhe may take one hour, after that we head to Borjomi and have lunch in the way to Borjomi. We reach Borjomi at 2.00 pm or 3.00 pm. Tourists can walk in Borjomi park, swim in mineral water pools, that may take from 2 or 3 hours or more. You can take also the bicycles to reach the sulfur springs pools if you would not like to walk 4 km in the forest.Tour will be provided by small car sedan for 1-4 people or by minivan for 5-6 people. Fuel fee is included in the tour price. Please note that fees of restaurants and entrance/admission fees at the tourist places are not included in the tours fee. So you have to have some cash money for the restaurant or entrance fee at the attractions.Hotel pick up and drop off is included in the tours price.
Borjomi-Akhaltsikhe-Vardzia Day Tour
Tour starts from Tbilisi 9.00 am in the morning and finishes evening, after 6.00 or 7.00 pm. From Tbilisi to Borjomi is 150 km, from Borjomi to Akhaltsikhe is 50 km and from Akhaltsikhe to Vardzia is 50 km. Atskuri and Khertvisi Fortresses are located on the way to Vardzia. We need one full day to visit all these places. First place to visit is Borjomi mineral water park, where you can drink mineral water. After 20-30 minutes walking and rest we head to Akhaltsikhe Fortress and visit Atskuri fortress on the way. Visiting Atskuri fortress may take 5-10 minutes if you will not hike on the fortress. Visiting Akhaltsikhe may take from half an hour to one hour, after that we head to Vardzia and visit Khertvisi fortress on the way or after coming back from Vardzia. You can have a lunch in Vardzia. Visiting Vardzia takes 1 hour and visiting Khertvisi takes half an hour, after that we head to Tbilisi. Vardzia is closed 6 pm and Akhatsikhe is closed 7 pm evening. First places of destination is Akhaltikhe with stop for a lunch in Borjomi in a local family restaurant. After visiting Akhaltsikhe we continue our way to Vardzia and visit Atskuri and Khertvisi Fortress on the way. One hour is enough to visit Vardzia. After visiting Vardzia, tourists have dinner near Mtkvari river or head back to Tbilisi.
Private Skiing Tour in Bakuriani from Tbilisi
Your tour will be start at 9am (or any time before noon by your choice) from Tbilisi. During your tour, you will visit Uphlistikhe rock cut city, Gori Fortress, Borjomi mineral water park and Bakuriani skiing resort. You can choose the order of visiting the places or Bakuriani skiing resort can be visited first. You can also stay the whole day in Bakurian and don't visit the historical sites if you prefer.You can rent skiing gear and snow bikes in Bakuriani as well as hire a coach for ski training. Gear rental and coach hiring expenses are not included in the tour price. You can have a lunch near Borjomi, or in Bakuriani, as well as dinner near Borjomi or back in Tbilisi if you prefer. Lunch and dinner are at own expense. The tour will start at 9am and finish at 6pm back in Tbilisi.
2 days-1 night tour to Georgia from Yerevan
Your tour starts at 8:30am with a pickup from your central hotel or a central meeting point in Yerevan. The road from Yerevan to Tbilisi takes around 5-6 hours including short stop on the road and on the border. After arrival to Tbilisi have a lunch break in the national restaurant (included in the price) Then discover multi-faceted history of the city. The tour starts with narrow streets, preserved from the early medieval region of Narikala and ends with specious Rustaveli Avenue. The modern shape of Tbilisi is a bright mixture of majestic cathedrals and ancient ruined castles, old neighborhoods and picturesque courtyards with openwork balconies, soviet buildings and ultramodern business centers, the contrast of which can be better seen from bird’s-eye view by taking a cable car. Next stop is the first capital city of the Christian Georgia - Mtskheta which is a mix-point of Kura and Aragvi rivers. This ancient city is currently on the list of UNESCO's monuments. Next on the rout is Jvari. As a part of Mtskheta city, Jvari monastery is as well included in the list of UNESCO's monuments (Holy Cross). It was built in the first half of the 7th century in the place, where the preacher of Christianity saint virgin Nune (Nino) erected a cross. After return to Tbilisi enjoy a tasty evening in the local restaurant and spend a night in one of the offered hotels. On Sunday morning after the breakfast receive a pick up from your hotel to lead to Borjomi resort city situated in a homonymous gorge, formed on the banks of Kura river. The low-mountainous resort (810-850m) is from four sides surrounded by mountain ranges, covered by broad leaf and coniferous forests. The mineral water, which is the most popular in Georgia, is useful for the treatment of respiratory, cardiovascular, nervous, as well as gastric diseases. One of the city's sights of interest is Borjomi Park, where there are located Romanovs' Palace, Mirza Reza Khan's house; also taking the ropeway, functioning in the park, one can fully enjoy the beauty of Borjomi. Enjoy your lunch at the restaurant and continue the trip to Rabati castle located in Akhaltsikhe city and being a perfect example of medieval eastern fortress-building, was built in the end of 16th century. Thanks to this fortress, the local city of Lomsa was renamed into "New fortress" (Akhaltsikhe - in Georgian). The last sightseeing on the rout is cave monastic complex of Vardzia which is the classical example of Caucasian rocky settlements, it was constructed in 1156-1205. The complex stretches 900m along the cliff and has up to 600 habitable cells, chapels, baths, libraries. The stalls, reaching up to 8 floors, are connected by secret passages. Conclude the tour with a drop-off back at the central meeting point in Yerevan.