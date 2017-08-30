Welcome to Georgia
A deeply complicated history has given Georgia a wonderful heritage of architecture and arts, from cave cities to ancient cathedrals to the inimitable canvases of Pirosmani. Tbilisi, the capital, is still redolent of an age-old Eurasian crossroads. But this is also a country moving forward in the 21st century, with spectacular contemporary buildings, a minimal crime rate and ever-improving facilities for the visitors who are a growing part of its future.
Top experiences in Georgia
Recent articles
Georgia activities
1 Day Wine Tour in Kakheti Region
The tour will start in Tbilisi and will be finished in Tbilisi. The tour takes place in Kakheti region, total milage of the tour is circa 300km, the itinerary includes: Fresh Georgian bread directly from fireplace and cheese tasting on the way to Kakheti, in village of Badiauri Visit Sighnaghi, town of love, city is surrounded by amazing defensive wall on the foreground of breathtaking views of Alazani Valley and great Caucasus mountains on background. Wine tasting at Okro's winery, boutique wine producer that produces only 100% natural wines, with very limited production and export to Italy, France, Spain, UK, Japan, Australia and USA. You will have the chance to enjoy 3 types of natural wines and Chacha (Georgian grape vodka, like Italian grappa). Lunch and wine tasting in authentic family museum and wine cellar in Velistsikhe. 2 types of wine and Chacha. Vegetarian meal is available upon prior request. Wine tasting in Khareba winery and preparation of Georgian traditional dessert CHURCHKHELA. Winery is located in former underground bomb shelter of Soviet era, near town of Kvareli. Sampling of 2 types of wine. Gremi monastery complex, XVI century architectural complex Back to Tbilisi through Gombori pass (1,620 mt ASL)
Full Day Private Tour in Kazbegi Ananuri Gergeti
Departure from Tbilisi early in the morning, at the direction of Kazbegi.(160km) through the Georgian Military Road, it runs between Tbilisi (Georgia) and Vladikavkaz (Russia), 208 km. On the way there are very interesting places to visit. Ananuri fortress, which is a XVI century castle complex on the Aragvi River. The Ananuri fortress stands beside the famous Georgian Military Highway overlooking a large Jinvali lake. Its high, turreted stone walls protect two churches, a watch tower and a reservoir. The main church facade is beautifully carved with animal, floral and Celtic style patterns. Next stop on the way in Gudauri – remarkable ski resort in Georgia. Resort is located at the altitude 2200 meters above the sea level. And the last but not least, top station is at 3,306 m, called summit Sadzele. The resort offers high quality skiing opportunities. The ski season lasts from December till April. From Gudauri continue your trip to Gergeti trinity church (XII-XIV) century’s monument erected on the southern slopes of Mkinvarcveri is located at an altitude of 2170 meters. Gergeti Trinity church is an important temple and remarkable for its beautiful scenery. The Gergeti Trinity church is set poignantly on a hill directly below the towering white massif of Mount Kazbek ( 5033 meters). Built six hundred years ago its stones have weathered repeated blizzards, rain and invasion to stand as a proud symbol of Georgian resilience in the face of adversity. It is the photographer’s perfect shot.After visiting Gergeti church we will arrive to Dariali Gorge. It is the gorge on the border between Russia and Georgia. Darial was historically important as the only available passage across the Caucasus and has been long fortified-at least since 150 BC. There is Tamari’s Fortress called Dariali castle which was built many years ago and is situated on the right side of the river Tergi. To the left of the river Tergi there is a new monastery complex on the cliff which is about 70 meters high.
Tbilisi Walking Tour with Cable Cars, Wine Tasting, Bakery
We are going to discover the old and new parts of Tbilisi - a city full of history and beauty.Going through its small curvy streets, you will see cafés covered with flowers, a natural waterfall hidden in the fig gorge, take a ride with teleferic to a fortress that´s more than 1000 years old and was used by Mongols, Turks, Persians and Russians, walk on a bridge of glass, see how Georgian bread is made and visit a historic wine cellar from 17th century, where we will taste some of the best Georgian wines!So, make sure you wear comfortable shoes and don´t forget your camera - we will pass so many beautiful spots!
Full Day Private Tour of Tbilisi and Mtskheta
In the morning the guide and driver will pick you up from your centrally located accommodation in Tbilisi and start driving to Mtskheta, the ancient capital of Georgia. You’ll visit two UNESCO World Heritage sites located in this small town. First stop is Jvari Monastery dating back to 6th century AD. Standing on the top of the hill, it overlooks the town of Mtskheta and the confluence of two rivers Aragvi and Mtkvari. After visiting the monastery drive down and reach Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, which is one of the most sacred places in whole Georgia, and is said to have Christ’s robe preserved in it.Take a lunch break in one of the local restaurants with tasty Georgian dishes like Khinkali and Khachapuri and then take a nice walk in the town. Visit local wine shop where you can buy some Georgian Wines. Leave Mtskheta and drive back to Tbilisi to visit main attractions of the city. First stop is Metekhi plateau & church 13th c which presents one of the most important architectural monuments of old Tbilisi. Take a ride to Narikala Fortress 4th c by aerial cable car – one of the best places to enjoy panoramic views of the city. Explore the ruins of the fortress and then stroll down to Sulfur Bathhouse district, to Legtakhevi area and then Meidan square & Shardeni street neighborhood. Here you can find numerous souvenir shops, art galleries and cafes. Take a walk in the old town and shop for some souvenirs and after drive back to your place of stay in Tbilisi. The tour ends with a drop off at your hotel in Tbilisi.
Hop On Hop Off Bus: Tbilisi & Mtskheta City Tour
Besides audio guide, we also have a live guide (who is fluent in Russian and English languages). Synchronously to bus drive, he shows the sights, that are described by audio guide and gives additional information and answers to any appeared questions.The uniqueness of our city tour does only not include Bus tour but also walking tours accompanied with our guide. During the tour you will be able to see the Old Tbilisi, walk through narrow picturesque streets, visit the oldest church of the city and the biggest new Cathedral of Georgia Tsminda Sameba. As it is hard to see those places without leaving the bus we are doing 30-35 minute stops in the most interesting spots of our route for that. During the stops you will hop off and for your comfort you will be accompanied by our hospitable guide who will show you around. After that you hop on and continue the tour.Our ticket is valid for 24 hours. And finally, if you are thirsty during our excursion (which lasts for 5 hours and 30 minutes), you will be offered water, which is included in the ticket price.
One Day Tour to Tbilisi and Mtskheta
Our guide and driver will meet you at your hotel for sightseeing tour in Tbilisi. Start at Holy Trinity cathedral, one of the largest orthodox cathedrals in the world. Continue to Metekhi church and monument to Vakhtang Gorgasali, the legendary founder of Tbilisi. Take cable car to Narikala Fortress to enjoy breathtaking panoramic view of the city. Walk down to the district of Sulphur bath houses passing by the only mosque in Tbilisi. Stroll through the Sharden area full of narrow streets with cosy cafés, wine tasting bars, souvenir shops and breathe in the living past. Visit Sioni Cathedral, Anchiskhati Basilica and the clock tower of famous Rezo Gabriadze Theatre. Have lunch at local restaurant. After lunch, drive to Mtskheta, one of the oldest towns and the cultural and religious centre of Georgia. Mtskheta was the capital of the Eastern Georgian Kingdom of Iberia from the third century BC. Visit Jvari Church, a true architectural masterpiece of the early Medieval Period overlooking the confluence of Aragvi and Mtkvari rivers from the top of the hill and Svetitskhoveli, the main cathedral of Mtskheta and a sacred place where the robe of Christ is being kept. Return to Tbilisi. Drop off at hotel.