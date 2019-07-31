French Antilles

The French Antilles (St-Martin/Sint Maarten, St-Barthélemy, Guadeloupe and Martinique) form a fascinating quartet, with each offering travelers something different while retaining their rich Franco-Caribbean culture and identity. Tiny St-Barth is a fabulous mix of sophistication, elegance and barefoot luxury, while Guadeloupe and Martinique have an alluring Creole and French heritage. With its dual Dutch-French personality, St-Martin/Sint Maarten is sure to captivate you. What they have in common is a full roster of mind-blowing beaches, from deserted to packed, from calm to rough. For those looking for more than a suntan, these islands offer a number of high-energy distractions. There are jungle and coastal walks, boat excursions, windsurfing, kayaking, diving and snorkeling to keep you buzzing. Oh, yes – and if food (and wine, and rum) is your true love, you'll also find your bliss here.

    Grande Anse des Salines

    A perfect arc of white sand, Grande Anse des Salines is the Caribbean you came to see. Palm trees lean over the ribbon of beach that shelves ever so…

  • Réserve Cousteau

    Jacques Cousteau brought Pigeon Island to international attention by declaring it to be one of the world’s top dive areas, and the waters surrounding the…

    Mémorial ACTe

    Top billing in the French Antilles goes to this huge museum of slavery, opened by President Hollande in 2015. Housed in a spectacular silver-latticework…

    Îlet Pinel

    This petite offshore islet is fab for a sun-soaked afternoon. Refreshingly undeveloped (it’s part of the Reserve Naturelle Saint Martin or St-Martin…

    Loterie Farm

    Loterie Farm is the brainchild of former actor Bill 'BJ' Welch who left the Hollywood rat race to turn a former plantation into a private nature reserve…

    Plage de Colombier

    This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills…

    Maison du Cacao

    One of Basse-Terre's most enjoyable attractions, the Maison du Cacao is for anyone who loves their chocolate. Presentations in English take place at 10am,…

    Plage Anse d'Arlet

    This gorgeous stretch of dark-golden sand in front of Anse d'Arlet Bourg is backed by the village's 18th-century church and is one of the loveliest places…

    Jardin de Balata

    Just 10km north of Fort-de-France, this mature botanical garden in a rainforest setting is one of Martinique’s top attractions and will please anyone with…

