The French Antilles (St-Martin/Sint Maarten, St-Barthélemy, Guadeloupe and Martinique) form a fascinating quartet, with each offering travelers something different while retaining their rich Franco-Caribbean culture and identity. Tiny St-Barth is a fabulous mix of sophistication, elegance and barefoot luxury, while Guadeloupe and Martinique have an alluring Creole and French heritage. With its dual Dutch-French personality, St-Martin/Sint Maarten is sure to captivate you. What they have in common is a full roster of mind-blowing beaches, from deserted to packed, from calm to rough. For those looking for more than a suntan, these islands offer a number of high-energy distractions. There are jungle and coastal walks, boat excursions, windsurfing, kayaking, diving and snorkeling to keep you buzzing. Oh, yes – and if food (and wine, and rum) is your true love, you'll also find your bliss here.