A eucalypt-shaded pétanque pitch dominates central place d’Armes, which, as its name suggests, was once a parade ground. Music concerts fill Église Ste-Anne on its southern side in summer. Day in, day out, this hub of Porquerollais life buzzes with outdoor cafes, ice-cream stands, and cyclists pedalling to and fro. Once the last of the day-tripper boats has sailed, a peaceful lull falls across the square.