Musée de l’Annonciade

In a gracefully converted 16th-century chapel, this small but famous museum showcases an impressive collection of modern art infused with that legendary Côte d’Azur light. Pointillist Paul Signac bought a house in St-Tropez in 1892 and introduced other artists to the area. The museum’s collection includes his St-Tropez, Le Quai (1899) and St-Tropez, Coucher de Soleil au Bois de Pins (1896). Vuillard, Bonnard and Maurice Denis (the self-named ‘Nabis’ group) have a room to themselves.

The Fauvist collection includes works by Derain and Matisse, who spent the summer of 1904 here. Cubists George Braque and Picasso are also represented.