St-Tropez’ legendary and very charming central square is studded with plane trees, cafes and pétanque players. Simply sitting on a cafe terrace watching the world go by or jostling with the crowds at its twice-weekly market extravaganza, jam-packed with everything from fruit and veg to antique mirrors and sandals, is an integral part of the St-Tropez experience.

Place des Lices has seen artists and intellectuals fraternising for decades here, most frequently in the famous Café des Arts, now simply called Le Café – and not to be confused with the newer, green-canopied Café des Arts on the corner of the square. Aspiring pétanque players can borrow a set from the bar.