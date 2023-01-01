Chapelle Sainte-Roseline

A 1975 mosaic by Marc Chagall illuminates this 13th-century Romanesque chapel, 4.5km east of Les Arcs-sur-Argens. The church contains a crystal shrine holding the corpse of St Roseline (1263–1329), who was born at the château in Les Arcs and eventually became a Carthusian nun and mother superior here. She experienced visions and was said to be able to curtail demons. Other artists' work also graces the chapel, and concerts are held here in July and August.