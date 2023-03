Picturesque plantations spread out around this farm at the foot of Callas, where Andrew, Mathieu and Anthony Bérenguier are the fourth generation of an olive-growing dynasty stretching back to 1928. Admire the old water-wheel, learn about olive oil production and then purchase some in the on-site shop, which also carries a broad array of regional soaps, honeys and other products. In-depth tours and tastings can be pre-arranged (some are free, others very reasonable).