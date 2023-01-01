Chapelle Cocteau

This was one of the last pieces of work embarked upon by Jean Cocteau (1889–1963), best known for the fishermen's chapel he decorated in Villefranche-sur-Mer. Cocteau began work on Chapelle Notre Dame in Fréjus in 1961, but it remained incomplete until the artist's legal heir, Édouard Dermit, finished his former companion's work in 1988. The chapel is about 5km northeast of the old town, in the quarter of La Tour de Mare (served by bus 13), on the N7 towards Cannes.