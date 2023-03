The waters off St-Raphaël are home to the largest number of antique shipwrecks in France, and this museum explores the town's maritime heritage. You’ll therefore be able to see a 1928 scuba system developed in St-Raphaël and the first commercial equipment developed by Jacques-Yves Cousteau in the 1940s, as well as numerous artefacts rescued from local wrecks. Visitors can also access the adjoining medieval church and panoramic tower.