Cloître de la Cathédrale de Fréjus

Fréjus’ star sight is its 11th- and 12th-century cathedral, one of the region's first Gothic buildings. Its cloister features rare 14th- and 15th-century painted wooden ceiling panels depicting angels, devils, hunters, acrobats and monsters in vivid comic-book fashion. The meaning and origin of these are unknown. Only 500 of the original 1200 frames survive. Afterwards, peek at the octagonal 5th-century baptistery, which incorporates eight Roman columns; it's one of the oldest Christian buildings in France and is exceptionally well preserved.