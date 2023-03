Just east of St-Tropez, Plage des Salins is a 600m-wide pine-fringed beach at the southern foot of Cap des Salins. At the northern end of the beach, on a rock jutting out to sea, is the tomb of Émile Olivier (1825–1913), who served as first minister to Napoleon III until his exile in 1870. It looks out towards La Tête de Chien, named after the legendary dog who declined to eat St Torpes’ remains.