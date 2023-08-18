Shop
Pouting sexpot Brigitte Bardot came to St-Tropez in the 1950s to star in Et Dieu Créa la Femme (And God Created Woman; 1956) and overnight transformed the peaceful fishing village into a sizzling jet-set favourite. Tropeziens have thrived on their sexy image ever since: at the Vieux Port, yachts like spaceships jostle for millionaire moorings, and infinitely more tourists jostle to admire them.
In a gracefully converted 16th-century chapel, this small but famous museum showcases an impressive collection of modern art infused with that legendary…
Shrug off the hustle of the port in St-Tropez’ historic fishing quarter, La Ponche, northeast of the Vieux Port. From the southern end of quai Frédéric…
Built in 1602 to defend the coast against Spain, the citadel dominates the hillside overlooking St-Tropez to the east. The views are fantastic, as are the…
St-Tropez’ legendary and very charming central square is studded with plane trees, cafes and pétanque players. Simply sitting on a cafe terrace watching…
Yachts line the harbour (as their uniformed crews diligently scrub them) and visitors stroll the quays at the picturesque old port. In front of the sable…
Chapelle de la Miséricorde was built in 1645 in the Gambetta neighbourhood by the local confraternity of 'black penitents' (a quasi-official religious…
A cast from a 19th-century cannon peers out to sea here. The bailli (bailiff), Pierre André de Suffren (1729–88), was a sailor who fought with a Tropezien…
Sweet-chiming Église de St-Tropez is a quintessential St-Trop landmark, commenced in Italian baroque style in the 17th century, but not completed until…
