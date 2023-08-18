St-Tropez

Overview

Pouting sexpot Brigitte Bardot came to St-Tropez in the 1950s to star in Et Dieu Créa la Femme (And God Created Woman; 1956) and overnight transformed the peaceful fishing village into a sizzling jet-set favourite. Tropeziens have thrived on their sexy image ever since: at the Vieux Port, yachts like spaceships jostle for millionaire moorings, and infinitely more tourists jostle to admire them.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Annonciade Museum in Saint-Tropez, France.

    Musée de l’Annonciade

    St-Tropez

    In a gracefully converted 16th-century chapel, this small but famous museum showcases an impressive collection of modern art infused with that legendary…

  • ST TROPEZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: A general view of the 'La Ponche' area on August 9, 2011 in St Tropez, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

    La Ponche

    St-Tropez

    Shrug off the hustle of the port in St-Tropez’ historic fishing quarter, La Ponche, northeast of the Vieux Port. From the southern end of quai Frédéric…

  • Citadelle de St-Tropez

    Citadelle de St-Tropez

    St-Tropez

    Built in 1602 to defend the coast against Spain, the citadel dominates the hillside overlooking St-Tropez to the east. The views are fantastic, as are the…

  • Place des Lices

    Place des Lices

    St-Tropez

    St-Tropez’ legendary and very charming central square is studded with plane trees, cafes and pétanque players. Simply sitting on a cafe terrace watching…

  • Vieux Port

    Vieux Port

    St-Tropez

    Yachts line the harbour (as their uniformed crews diligently scrub them) and visitors stroll the quays at the picturesque old port. In front of the sable…

  • Chapelle de la Miséricorde

    Chapelle de la Miséricorde

    St-Tropez

    Chapelle de la Miséricorde was built in 1645 in the Gambetta neighbourhood by the local confraternity of 'black penitents' (a quasi-official religious…

  • Bailli de Suffren Statue

    Bailli de Suffren Statue

    St-Tropez

    A cast from a 19th-century cannon peers out to sea here. The bailli (bailiff), Pierre André de Suffren (1729–88), was a sailor who fought with a Tropezien…

  • Église de St-Tropez

    Église de St-Tropez

    St-Tropez

    Sweet-chiming Église de St-Tropez is a quintessential St-Trop landmark, commenced in Italian baroque style in the 17th century, but not completed until…

