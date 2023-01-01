Domaine du Rayol

Growing continuously since its conception in 1910, this stunning garden, with plants from all Mediterranean climates, is wonderful for a stroll or a themed nature walk. The dense flora cascades down the hillside to the sea, and while the flowers are at their best in April and May, it’s always worth a visit. In summer, at the estate’s petite gem of a beach, you can snorkel around underwater flora and fauna with an experienced guide (adult/child €28/20; bookings essential).

Also reserve ahead for open-air musical concerts or in-depth workshops (program online). The estate’s relaxed Café des Jardiniers, open from noon, serves light organic lunches and refreshing hibiscus-peach infusions.