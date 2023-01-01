Vieille Ville

Top choice in Var

Over 2000 years of human habitation are layered in Hyères’ attractive old town, which begins on the western side of place Georges Clemenceau at the 13th-century Porte Massillon. West along cobbled rue Massillon is rue des Porches, with its polished flagstones and shady arcades.The rambling hillside grove of Parc St-Bernard abuts the striking Villa Noailles. Back downhill, Parc Castel Ste-Claire, a 17th-century convent converted into a private residence with delightful gardens, was home to American writer Edith Wharton from 1927.

Visit the tourist office for maps, or to join a guided tour. Much of the way is quite steep.

