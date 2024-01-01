Jardin Emanuel Lopez & Conservatoire Botanique National Méditerranéen

Var

LoginSave

This wonderful ornamental garden is planted with palms, cypresses, vanilla and grenadier trees, cactus and bamboo, sweetly scented jasmine, and every herb known to grow under the Provençal sun. It's also home to the Parc National de Port-Cros Maison du Parc.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Annonciade Museum in Saint-Tropez, France.

    Musée de l’Annonciade

    28.99 MILES

    In a gracefully converted 16th-century chapel, this small but famous museum showcases an impressive collection of modern art infused with that legendary…

  • Crystal clear water on Pampelonne beach near Saint Tropez in south France.

    Plage de Pampelonne

    28.21 MILES

    The 5km-long, celebrity-studded Plage de Pampelonne sports a line-up of exclusive beach restaurants and clubs in summer. Find public entries (and parking…

  • Split shot of underwater scenery in Port-Cros National Park in the Mediterranean Sea, South France.

    Parc National de Port-Cros

    11.37 MILES

    France’s first marine national park, dating to 1963, Port-Cros boasts exceptional marine fauna and flora, which makes it a snorkelling paradise. It…

  • Monastère de la Verne

    Monastère de la Verne

    19.28 MILES

    The majestic 12th-century Monastère de la Verne sits on a forested ridge in the Massif des Maures, rising like an island of honeyed stone in a sea of…

  • Domaine du Rayol

    Domaine du Rayol

    17.87 MILES

    Growing continuously since its conception in 1910, this stunning garden, with plants from all Mediterranean climates, is wonderful for a stroll or a…

  • ST TROPEZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: A general view of the 'La Ponche' area on August 9, 2011 in St Tropez, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

    La Ponche

    29.19 MILES

    Shrug off the hustle of the port in St-Tropez’ historic fishing quarter, La Ponche, northeast of the Vieux Port. From the southern end of quai Frédéric…

  • Vieille Ville

    Vieille Ville

    9.24 MILES

    Over 2000 years of human habitation are layered in Hyères’ attractive old town, which begins on the western side of place Georges Clemenceau at the 13th…

  • Citadelle de St-Tropez

    Citadelle de St-Tropez

    29.33 MILES

    Built in 1602 to defend the coast against Spain, the citadel dominates the hillside overlooking St-Tropez to the east. The views are fantastic, as are the…

View more attractions

Nearby Var attractions

1. Place d’Armes

0.19 MILES

A eucalypt-shaded pétanque pitch dominates central place d’Armes, which, as its name suggests, was once a parade ground. Music concerts fill Église Ste…

2. Fort Ste-Agathe

0.28 MILES

This 16th-century fortification contains historical and natural-history exhibits, and its tower has lovely island views. Much of the building dates from…

3. Fort de Brégançon

8.95 MILES

A private residence of the president from 1968 to 2013, the Fort de Brégançon is now an accessible national monument. Located on a scenic peninsula 20…

4. Vieille Ville

9.24 MILES

Over 2000 years of human habitation are layered in Hyères’ attractive old town, which begins on the western side of place Georges Clemenceau at the 13th…

5. Château des Bormettes

9.24 MILES

Scenic, with a cellar located under a former Carthusian monastery, des Bormettes is also ancient, with evidence of wine-production in the area going to…

6. Fort de l'Estissac

9.36 MILES

This 17th-century fort, strengthened by Napoleon after being partly destroyed by the English, crowns the northwestern part of Port-Cros. You can climb its…

7. Villa Noailles

9.45 MILES

A cubist maze of concrete and glass, the villa was designed by Robert Mallet-Stevens in 1923 as a winter residence for devoted lover of modern art Vicomte…

8. Clos Mireille

9.66 MILES

One of three estates comprising Domaines Ott, a winemaking concern with roots in the late 19th-century, Clos Mireille is still run by descendants of…