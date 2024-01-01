This wonderful ornamental garden is planted with palms, cypresses, vanilla and grenadier trees, cactus and bamboo, sweetly scented jasmine, and every herb known to grow under the Provençal sun. It's also home to the Parc National de Port-Cros Maison du Parc.
Jardin Emanuel Lopez & Conservatoire Botanique National Méditerranéen
Var
