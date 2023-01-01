Fort Ste-Agathe

This 16th-century fortification contains historical and natural-history exhibits, and its tower has lovely island views. Much of the building dates from between 1812 and 1814, when Napoléon had it rebuilt after the British destroyed it in 1793. From place d’Armes, walk uphill along chemin Ste-Agathe (between Villa Ste-Anne and Auberge des Glycines) to reach the fort. Admission is only with timed, guided national-park tours. There are also tours of nearby windmill Moulin du Bonheur (€2).