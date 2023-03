A cubist maze of concrete and glass, the villa was designed by Robert Mallet-Stevens in 1923 as a winter residence for devoted lover of modern art Vicomte Charles de Noailles. It now hosts art and photography exhibitions, and is worth seeing in its own right. The Jardin Remarquable, just below the house, repays a ramble, too. Be warned: it's a steep walk from the centre of Hyères.