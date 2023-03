North of the city, Mont Faron (589m) towers over Toulon, and the views are, as you would expect, epic. Near the summit the Mémorial du Débarquement de Provence commemorates the Allied landings of Operation Dragoon, which took place along the coast here in August 1944. There are pleasant walks in the surrounding forest. To get here, catch a ride on the Téléphérique du Mont Faron cable car.