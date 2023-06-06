Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM
Built around a rade (a sheltered bay lined with quays), France’s second-largest naval port stands distinct from the glitter of the Côte d’Azur. It has a certain rough charm, and although it's getting progressively more attractive, most visitors just pass through. Above the town rises Mont Faron, accessible by téléphérique.
Toulon
North of the city, Mont Faron (589m) towers over Toulon, and the views are, as you would expect, epic. Near the summit the Mémorial du Débarquement de…
Toulon
Toulon has a long naval history, and remains an important commercial and military port. This historic portside building holds a very good, modern…
Mémorial du Débarquement de Provence
Toulon
Near the summit of Mont Faron, Mémorial du Débarquement de Provence commemorates the Allied landings of Operation Dragoon, which took place along the…
Get to the heart of Toulon with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
France $29.99
Pocket Paris $13.99
Paris $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide