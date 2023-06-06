Toulon

Built around a rade (a sheltered bay lined with quays), France’s second-largest naval port stands distinct from the glitter of the Côte d’Azur. It has a certain rough charm, and although it's getting progressively more attractive, most visitors just pass through. Above the town rises Mont Faron, accessible by téléphérique.

  • Mont Faron

    Mont Faron

    Toulon

    North of the city, Mont Faron (589m) towers over Toulon, and the views are, as you would expect, epic. Near the summit the Mémorial du Débarquement de…

  • Musée de la Marine

    Musée de la Marine

    Toulon

    Toulon has a long naval history, and remains an important commercial and military port. This historic portside building holds a very good, modern…

  • Mémorial du Débarquement de Provence

    Mémorial du Débarquement de Provence

    Toulon

    Near the summit of Mont Faron, Mémorial du Débarquement de Provence commemorates the Allied landings of Operation Dragoon, which took place along the…

