A 40-minute forest trail leads from La Ste-Baume to the Grotte de Ste-Madeleine (950m), a mountain cave where Mary Magdalene is said to have spent the last years of her life. Its entrance offers a breathtaking panorama of Montagne Ste-Victoire, Mont Ventoux and the Alps. Dominican Friars have developed the grotto as a place of pilgrimage for over 700 years, building the Hostellerie de la Sainte-Baume in 1835 to welcome pilgrims.