The 'Road of Crests' offers heart-stopping panoramas as it traverses the 13 winding kilometres of stunning coastal and upland scenery between Cassis and La Ciotat. Enter from the D559 near Cassis, or the junction with av Marcel Camusso in La Ciotat.

Entry to the road will be closed in bad weather (it's very exposed, and cars have been blown over the 300m-high cliff).