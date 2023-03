Creations of Marseille-born sculptor César Baldaccini (1921–98) jostle for space with works by Christo, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Nice New Realists Yves Klein and Ben in this repository for the most modern works held by the Musée Cantini. From the Prado metro station, take bus 23 or 45 to the Haïfa-Marie-Louise stop.