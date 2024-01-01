Parc Borély

Marseille

Five kilometres south of central Marseille, this 17th-century park encompasses a lake, a miniature of the Notre-Dame de la Garde cathedral, a botanical garden and the graceful 18th-century Château Borély, which houses the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, de la Faïence et de la Mode.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Musée Granet

    18.67 MILES

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    23.13 MILES

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • Calanques National Park at dawn, view over the city of Marseille.

    Parc National des Calanques

    4.8 MILES

    The calanques (coves) of the coast surrounding Marseille became France's 10th national park in 2012, preserving their astonishing beauty and harbouring an…

  • MARSEILLE, FRANCE - 21 FEBRUARY 2016: Interior of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, Provence, France

    Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

    1.79 MILES

    Occupying Marseille’s highest point, La Garde (154m), this opulent 19th-century Romano-Byzantine basilica is Marseille's most-visited icon. Built on the…

  • The Panier district

    Le Panier

    2.76 MILES

    'The Basket' is Marseille's oldest quarter – site of the original Greek settlement and nicknamed for its steep streets and buildings. Its close, village…

  • Caumont Centre d’Art

    Caumont Centre d’Art

    18.69 MILES

    The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…

  • Château la Coste

    Château la Coste

    25.99 MILES

    The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by…

Nearby Marseille attractions

2. La Cité Radieuse

0.68 MILES

Visionary modernist architect Le Corbusier redefined urban living in 1952 with the completion of this vertical 337-apartment tower, popularly known as La…

3. Musée d’Art Contemporain

0.74 MILES

Creations of Marseille-born sculptor César Baldaccini (1921–98) jostle for space with works by Christo, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Nice New…

4. Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

1.79 MILES

Occupying Marseille’s highest point, La Garde (154m), this opulent 19th-century Romano-Byzantine basilica is Marseille's most-visited icon. Built on the…

5. Musée Cantini

2.26 MILES

Donated to the city by the sculptor Jules Cantini on his death in 1916, this 17th-century mansion-turned-museum conceals some superb art behind its…

6. Abbaye St-Victor

2.28 MILES

To the west of the Vieux Port lies Abbaye St-Victor, the birthplace of Christianity in Marseille, built on a 3rd century BC necropolis. It's €2 to visit…

7. Cours Julien

2.32 MILES

Marseille's most vibrant bohemian quarter centres on Cours Julien, an elongated concrete square shaded by palm trees. It’s lined with great bars, cafes…

8. Musée du Santon

2.33 MILES

One of Provence’s most enduring Christmas traditions is its santons (plaster-moulded, kiln-fired nativity figures), first created by Marseillais artisan…