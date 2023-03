Donated to the city by the sculptor Jules Cantini on his death in 1916, this 17th-century mansion-turned-museum conceals some superb art behind its wrought-iron gates. The core collection boasts fantastic examples of 17th- and 18th-century Provençal art, including André Derain’s Pinède à Cassis (1907) and Raoul Dufy’s Paysage de l’Estaque (1908). Another section is dedicated to work about Marseille, with pieces by Max Ernst, Joan Miró, André Masson and others.