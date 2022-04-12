Cassis

The charm of this fishing village, impeccably poised amongst the calanques (coves), has hardly been dented by its great popularity. Yes, you're more likely to rub shoulders with crisply dressed Marseillais than sun-creased fisherfolk, and you'll need deep pockets to park anywhere central for any length of time, but Cassis is so beautiful, and so well-stocked with good bistros, bars and boutiques, that it's still well worth a side trip from Marseille.

  • Route des crêtes, Cassis.

    Route des Crêtes

    Cassis

    The 'Road of Crests' offers heart-stopping panoramas as it traverses the 13 winding kilometres of stunning coastal and upland scenery between Cassis and…

  • Cap Canaille near Cassis, France.

    Cap Canaille

    Cassis

    Looming, rock-pitted and scrubby Cap Canaille (394m) forms the natural southern border to Cassis' harbour. From the top, captivating views unfold across…

