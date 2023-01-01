Musée Molinard

Visitors can admire a fine collection of vintage perfume bottles and learn about perfume ingredients on a self-guided tour of this small museum tracing the 200-year history of Molinard, one of Grasse's longest-standing perfumeries. A more extensive guided tour takes you into Molinard's original 19th-century factory, where you'll see the historical distillery and the still-functioning soap factory. Afterwards you're invited to shop to your heart's content in the attached showroom. Molinard also runs an in-town boutique on place aux Aires.